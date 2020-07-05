Michael Wade Stephens Sr.October 22, 1959 - June 29, 2020Ellenwood, GA- Ellenwood, GA- Mr. Michael Wade Stephens Sr. Of Ellenwood, Ga., passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 12pm, at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Viewings will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3pm-6pm and Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9am-10am at Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, Ga, 30316.Survivors include his wife, Synella Boone Stephens, his two children Jasmine (Joseph) Carr and Michael Stephens Jr., brother Isaac (Donna) Stephens Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.