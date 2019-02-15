Colonel Michael W. Lehr, Retired
PERRY, GA- Colonel Michael William Lehr, Retired, 71, peacefully passed away on Tuesday night, February 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Perry Presbyterian Church, with the visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., and the memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry Presbyterian Church, 1111 S. Second Street, Perry, GA 31069.
Mike Lehr was born in York, Pennsylvania, to the late William Henry Lehr and Janet Herman Lehr. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 42 years. Mike enlisted in the military in 1966 as an Airman, earned his commission as an officer in 1980, and retired at the rank of Colonel. Colonel Lehr served in various positions at Air Force bases in Montgomery, Alabama; Anchorage, Alaska; Warner Robins, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Homestead, Florida. In 1985, he and his family returned to Robins Air Force Base where he remained assigned until his retirement. Among his peers, Mike was known to be an encouraging mentor.
Having enjoyed recreational golfing for many years, Colonel Lehr and his wife of 52 years, Donna, built their retirement home on the 9th hole in a local golfing community where they organized a supper club for their neighbors. Members since 1985, Mike and Donna enjoyed attending worship services together at Perry Presbyterian Church. A devoted husband, he especially enjoyed vacationing with Donna. Together they visited various vacation destinations throughout the country.
Left to cherish the memories they created with Mike are his loving and devoted wife, Donna Lehr of Perry; his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lynn Lehr of Warm Springs; his granddaughters, Kathryn Farrow (Nathan) of LaGrange, Elizabeth Coogle (Blakelon) on Warm Springs, and Makalynn Lehr, also of Warm Springs; his great-granddaughters, Elly Kate Farrow and Riley Coogle; his sister, Wendy Schnetzka (Harold) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; his brother, Wayne Lehr of York, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019