Mike was a wonderful Friend and Christian and he will be greatly missed. My late husband, Ed and I were friends of Mike and Ellen for many many years. Mike always had a smile on his face and a kind word to brighten your day. I shall miss your emails, Mike. May God bless you with eternal life in Heaven with Him, and may God bless Ellen and your Family with peace, comfort and love. With Love and Prayers, Marie Murphy

Marie Murphy

Friend