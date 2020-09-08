MSgt. Michael William Myrick, USAF (Ret.)
October 30, 1937 - September 1, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- MSgt. Michael William Myrick, USAF (Ret.), age 82, passed away September 1, 2020.
Michael was a native of St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, where he was born to the late Michael J. and Clara Myrick. He was also preceded in death by grandson, Troy Myrick.
Michael reached the rank of Master Sergeant through his time in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He then worked in civil service at Robins Air Force Base as an Administrator for 25 years. His faith was a central part of his life and he was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Skies Catholic Church at Robins Air Force Base. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching Alabama football. Roll Tide!
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ellen Ann Myrick of Warner Robins; sons, Michael E. Myrick (Sandra) of Byron and David Myrick of Warner Robins; daughter Margaret Wenclawiak (Michael) of Powder Springs; grandsons, Michael Wenclawiak, Matthew Wenclawiak and James Wenclawiak; and granddaughter, Christen Myrick,.
There will be a Rosary on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Magnolia Park Cemetery with military honors. Father Thomas Fey, RAFB chaplain, will officiate the Rosary and Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michael's memory to support our military or your preferred Pro-Life charity.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for MSgt. Michael William Myrick, USAF (Ret.)