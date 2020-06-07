Michael Wilson
July 26, 1929 - June 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Michael Henry Wilson was born July 26, 1929, in Chillicothe, Ohio. He is survived by the love of his life, Catherine (Kitty) S. Wilson, his wife of 68 years. Mike graduated from The Ohio State University in 1951 with a degree in Industrial Arts. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He also served in the Army reserves for many years. He earned a Masters of Religious Education and a Masters of Divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mike married Kitty in 1951 and they served as missionaries in Taiwan for twenty-one years. In their retirement, they also worked in China for several years teaching English. Mike was a kind and gentle person with a wry sense of humor and an infectious laugh. His family is grateful for a life well-lived. He is survived by six daughters and their families, including 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to either The Ohio State University Morrill Scholarship Program Support Fund (giveto.osu.edu/makeagift and search for 315324) or to First Baptist Church of Christ Macon Memorial Fund (fbcxmacon.org).
View the online memorial for Michael Wilson
July 26, 1929 - June 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Michael Henry Wilson was born July 26, 1929, in Chillicothe, Ohio. He is survived by the love of his life, Catherine (Kitty) S. Wilson, his wife of 68 years. Mike graduated from The Ohio State University in 1951 with a degree in Industrial Arts. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He also served in the Army reserves for many years. He earned a Masters of Religious Education and a Masters of Divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mike married Kitty in 1951 and they served as missionaries in Taiwan for twenty-one years. In their retirement, they also worked in China for several years teaching English. Mike was a kind and gentle person with a wry sense of humor and an infectious laugh. His family is grateful for a life well-lived. He is survived by six daughters and their families, including 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to either The Ohio State University Morrill Scholarship Program Support Fund (giveto.osu.edu/makeagift and search for 315324) or to First Baptist Church of Christ Macon Memorial Fund (fbcxmacon.org).
View the online memorial for Michael Wilson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.