Michele McNeal

Guest Book
Service Information
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY Post Office Box 783
Gray, GA
31032
(478)-986-1311
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Michele McNeal
Wilkinson County, Georgia- Michele McNeal, 36, of Brooks-McNeal Road, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Memorial services will follow at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rex Odom officiating.
Michele was born March 31, 1983, in Macon and had lived in Wilkinson County most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Debra Carey McNeal. She was a member of Gordon United Methodist Church and was a customer services representative for GEICO Insurance. Michele loved to travel and spend time with her family especially her beloved niece: Madison. She enjoyed riding on the family farm, just being a good ol' country girl. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Vann Carey, Betty Carey and Dorothy McNeal.
Michele is survived by her father and step-mother: Tim and Karen McNeal; sister and brother-in-law: Susan and Matt Bryant; niece: Madison; grandparents: J.R.and Helen McNeal, Sr. and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Tim and Karen McNeal at 1227 Brooks-McNeal Road in Wilkinson County.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Tim and Karen McNeal at 1227 Brooks-McNeal Road in Wilkinson County.


Published in The Telegraph on July 10, 2019
