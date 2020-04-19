Michelle Lynn Klingaman
July 21, 1959 - April 16, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Michelle Lynn Klingaman, 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Mrs. Klingaman was born on July 21, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Allen and Sandra Wiler. She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force before entering the private work sector as a secretary at Middle Georgia State University. Her free time was spent sewing and quilting, and she loved reading a good book. However, her greatest joy in life came from her family and being a full-time grandma to Everly. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bruce Klingaman.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving children, Patrick Klingaman and Jeffrey Klingaman, both of Warner Robins; her granddaughter, Everly Klingaman; her brother, Aaron Wiler of Greenville, Ohio; her sister, Norma Jean "Jeanie" Roeck of Texas; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
At the family's request, all services will be private
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020