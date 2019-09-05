Michelle Marie (Moss) Ferry
September 22, 1972 - August 29, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Michelle Marie (Moss) Ferry, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center. Services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services and immediately following.
Michelle was born on September 22, 1972 in Warner Robins, GA to the late John and Maryjane (Strickland) Moss. She was a graduate of Warner Robins High School. She was a manager at Subway restaurant in Warner Robins. Michelle was a hardworking lady and was always one who put others before herself. She had an infectious sense of humor and always found good in everybody and every situation. Her belief was that God is in control and had a purpose for everything. She enjoyed music and attending concerts. Michelle adored her family, especially her children. In addition to her parents, Michelle was preceded in death by one of her closest friends, Sherrie Sutton.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Robert "Bobby" Ferry, II (Raenishea) and Ryan Kaleta; life partner: Donald Teal; sister: Julie Moss; nephew: John Moss; close friends: Emily Bryant, Sandra Mayo (Steven) and Kiersten Sellers (Avery).
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Michelle Marie (Moss) Ferry
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019