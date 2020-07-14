Mike Brashear
April 29, 1948 - July 10, 2020
Elko, GA- Mike Brashear went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 72.
Mike was born on April 29, 1948 in Marianna, Florida. He spent most of his childhood and teenage years in Panama City, Florida, where he learned to surf. He attended Bay High School and met the love of his life, Becky, in his junior year. Shortly after graduating high school in 1966, he and Becky were married. He joined the United States Air Force, serving 4 years before leaving to attend college. He attended Gulf Coast Community College and then transferred to the University of Florida. After college, Mike reentered the United States Air Force and served an additional 4 years. Once he had completed his service, he began working for Northrop in Chicago, in Aerospace and Defense. After his 20 year career at Northrop, Mike then worked for both Intergraph and Selex in similar positions. Throughout his profession, he and Becky moved a total of 27 times in 30 years. He retired in 2013 and began working part-time at McCullough Funeral Home before accepting a full-time position at Happy Hour, where he served as Director of Operations. Mike was a faithful servant to his community. He previously served two years on Warner Robins City Council - Post 4. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Warner Robins Little League Tournament, serving as the United Way Chairman, and participating as a volunteer at Special Olympics
. He was a longtime and active member of Southside Baptist Church, where he taught the Sonshine Gang Sunday School Class for many years. In his free time, Mike loved to play golf and watch SEC sports. He was a dedicated Florida Gators fan. He enjoyed reading books, especially about history. Most importantly, Mike truly loved and cared for all people, embodying the Spirit of His Savior, Jesus Christ.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Quida Brashear; his brother, Paul McCaul; and his brother-in-law, David Williams.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years, Becky Brashear; his children, Marc Allen Brashear (Karen) of Orlando, Florida, Rebecca Michele Everson (Chad) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Kristi Harrell (John) of Elko; his grandchildren, Abigail Mercer (Matthew), Lauren Renfrow (Tyler), Caleb Everson (Ashley), Joshua Everson, Rylan Harrell, and Tucker Harrell; and his siblings, Richards Brashear (June) of Reno, Nevada, and Sara Williams of East Bend, North Carolina.
Mike Brashear was a true patriot. He had immense respect for members of the Armed Forces and First Responders. On his behalf, his family would like to offer their most sincere appreciation to those serving in those capacities. Thank you for your dedication and service.
A private funeral service will be held for his family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Although services are private, friends can support the family by viewing the services live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
. Mike will be laid to rest with military honors at Andersonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Mike to Happy Hour Service Center, 202 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31093.
