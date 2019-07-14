Mike Hayes (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
the chapel of Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
Obituary
Mike Hayes
July 10, 1952 - July 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Mike Hayes, of Macon, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola. The Reverend John Haney will officiate. The family will greet friends at the Cupola following the service.
Survivors: Wife, Laura Hayes; Daughter, Angie Belflower; Daughter, Chrissy (Victor) Clay; Daughter, Jackie (Travis) Phillips; Brother, Doug (Faye) Hayes; Randy Hayes; Granddaughter, Laney Horton, and several nieces and nephews.
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.


Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019
