Mike Hayes
July 10, 1952 - July 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Mike Hayes, of Macon, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola. The Reverend John Haney will officiate. The family will greet friends at the Cupola following the service.
Survivors: Wife, Laura Hayes; Daughter, Angie Belflower; Daughter, Chrissy (Victor) Clay; Daughter, Jackie (Travis) Phillips; Brother, Doug (Faye) Hayes; Randy Hayes; Granddaughter, Laney Horton, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019