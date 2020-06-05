Mike Tarver
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Tarver
February 21, 1956 - June 3, 2020
Gray, GA- Mike Tarver, 64, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 6:00PM. Family will greet friends following the service.
Mike graduated from Stratford Academy in 1974 where he pitched a no-hitter in the State Championship baseball game. He continued playing baseball while he studied at Georgia Tech. He spent 20+ years at Washburn Brothers Painting. He was also the manager of Team Sports. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Holmes Tarver.
Mike is survived by his wife, Nell Tarver of Gray; children, Matt Tarver(Ashley) of Forsyth, and Robin Tarver of Macon; granddaughter, Aleena Tarver of Forsyth; mother, Glenda Tarver of Macon; sisters, Nancy Hartman (Dean) of LaGrange, and Susan Washburn (Kim) of Gray; brother, David Tarver (Beth) of Macon; a niece and several nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mike Tarver



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved