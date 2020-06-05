Mike Tarver
February 21, 1956 - June 3, 2020
Gray, GA- Mike Tarver, 64, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 6:00PM. Family will greet friends following the service.
Mike graduated from Stratford Academy in 1974 where he pitched a no-hitter in the State Championship baseball game. He continued playing baseball while he studied at Georgia Tech. He spent 20+ years at Washburn Brothers Painting. He was also the manager of Team Sports. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Holmes Tarver.
Mike is survived by his wife, Nell Tarver of Gray; children, Matt Tarver(Ashley) of Forsyth, and Robin Tarver of Macon; granddaughter, Aleena Tarver of Forsyth; mother, Glenda Tarver of Macon; sisters, Nancy Hartman (Dean) of LaGrange, and Susan Washburn (Kim) of Gray; brother, David Tarver (Beth) of Macon; a niece and several nephews.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.