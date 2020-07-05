1/1
Mikel Harvey
1965 - 2020
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mikel Harvey will be held 11 AM Monday, July 6, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Edward Dawson will officiate. Mr. Harvey, 54, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Helen Harvey; sister, Tammy Stephens; two brothers, Corey Harvey and Scottie Harvey; nephew, Cameron Wayne Stephens and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
