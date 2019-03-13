Milas Edward Helms
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milas Edward Helms.
03/24/1939 - 03/11/2019
Macon, Ga- Milas Edward Helms, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue with burial following in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Elder Dan Bryant will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 the afternoon of the service and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Bryan Parrish, 5872 Sardis Church Road, Macon 31216.
Mr. Helms was born in Perry, Georgia to the late Walter Helms and Sadie C. Helms. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Trula Helms, his brother, David Helms, and his son, Chadwick "Chad" Edward Helms.
Mr. Helms served his country with great honor and dignity in the United States Air Force, and retired as a fireman at Eglin Air Force Base after 40 years of faithful service. This country, and those that enjoy its freedoms, owe him a debt of gratitude and thank him for his service. Not only did he serve his country, but Mr. Helms also served his community with the Bibb County Emergency Management Agency.
Mr. Helms is survived by his daughter, Alicia Belflower (Lance) of Byron as well as his grandchildren, Rachel and Charles Belflower.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Milas Edward Helms
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019