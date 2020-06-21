Mildred Anita Registro
April 24, 1947 - June 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Mildred Anita Registro, 73, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence with family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 22, at 1 o'clock at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. led by Dr. Richard Kremer. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice, 6040 Lakeside Commons Dr., Suite B, Macon, GA 31210.
Mrs. Registro was born in Macon, Georgia to Bobbie and the late Frank Brown. She graduated from Miller High School and was a member of Vineville Baptist Church. Mildred worked for many years as a stewardess for TWA Airlines.
Survivors include her mother, Mildred Bobbie Brown; brothers, Franklin Bartow Brown, Jr. (Deborah); Stuart Brown (Cathy); grandsons, Bart Brown, Tony Hutto (Tracy).
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.