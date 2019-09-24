Mildred Ann Childers
March 1, 1932 - September 23, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Mildred Childers went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was 87 years old. The daughter of the late James Houston and Claudia Lashley Cotney, Mildred was born in Pelham, Alabama. She was well known for her business, Mildred's Country Store that was open in Warner Robins for many years and where a large collection of law enforcement hats was always on display. Mildred built her faith on a solid Christian foundation and was a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church. Most of all, Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Childers, and her son, Al Childers; brother, Lionel Cotney; and sister, Virginia Lester.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughter-in-law, Loretta Childers; granddaughters, Terri Childers Chambers, Kristie Childers Warren; great-grandchildren, Jordan Chambers, Reagan Warren, Jesse Chambers, and Marli Warren; sister, Norma Cone; and a host of numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church. Afterward, Mrs. Childers will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery in Fort Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mildred Ann Childers to Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2019