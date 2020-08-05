Mildred B. Gordon
October 25, 1928 - August 4, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Mildred B. Gordon, 91, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Lizella. Pastor Russ Bozeman will officiate. Due to Covid-19 crisis social distancing will be required.
Born in Greensboro, Georgia, She was the daughter of the late Hugh Brinkley and Mamie Amos Brinkley. She was the widow of Reverend Willie C. Gordon.
Mrs. Gordon was a member of Fellowship Church in Lizella, Georgia and a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Neil Gordon (Susan) and Robin Smith (Scott) Five grandchildren and Six great grandchildren. Mrs. Gordon was a Godly woman whom loved her family very much.
