Mildred B. Gordon
1928 - 2020
October 25, 1928 - August 4, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Mildred B. Gordon, 91, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Lizella. Pastor Russ Bozeman will officiate. Due to Covid-19 crisis social distancing will be required.
Born in Greensboro, Georgia, She was the daughter of the late Hugh Brinkley and Mamie Amos Brinkley. She was the widow of Reverend Willie C. Gordon.
Mrs. Gordon was a member of Fellowship Church in Lizella, Georgia and a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Neil Gordon (Susan) and Robin Smith (Scott) Five grandchildren and Six great grandchildren. Mrs. Gordon was a Godly woman whom loved her family very much.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mildred B. Gordon



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
