Mildred C. Epps
07/30/1928 - 06/17/2019
IRWINTON, GA- Mildred Nadine Epps entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2019, just one month shy of her 91st birthday. She left her tired, broken body for a home going journey to join her Lord and Savior.
A loving mother and grand-mother, Mildred was the center of a large family in a small community where she loved cooking, working in her flowers and caring for others. She spent the majority of her life in Wilkinson County.
Mildred is predeceased by her husbands: Lyman L. Payne, Rob Murphy and Winfred Epps; and four of her seven children: Roy Payne, Margie P. Abernathy, Myrtice P. Ussery and Steve Murphy. She leaves to cherish her memory three children: Gene (Pat) Payne, Bobbie M.(Steve) Worthy, Junior (Debra) Murphy, Son-in-law Jackie Ussery, and Daughter-in-law Peggy Murphy, as well as a host of grand and great-grand children. Our "Mom" aka "Grannie Mils" will be greatly missed.
Family visitation is set for 10:00 a.m., one hour before the Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, in Reece Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 96, Wilkinson County, GA. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be made in Mildred's name to the church or .
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral home in Jeffersonville, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019