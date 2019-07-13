Mildred "Memaw" Crawford
September 19, 1937 - July 10, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Mildred Crawford, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Ben Hill County, Georgia, Mildred was the daughter of the late Glover Cleveland Handley and Katie Jewell Nasworthy. A woman of profound faith, Mildred was a longtime member of Oakland Baptist Church. She loved gardening, ceramics, and quilting. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, George A. Crawford, Jr.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Alvin Troy Crawford, George Allen Crawford (Carolyn), Walter Gary Crawford (Lori), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Heather, Bryan, Samantha (Adrian), Ben (Emily), and Hannah; sister, Annette H, Minshew of Rebecca, Georgia; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Private graveside services for Mrs. Crawford will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mildred "Memaw" Crawford to the Hazel Colson Hospice House at 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Published in The Telegraph on July 13, 2019