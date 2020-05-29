God looked around his garden

And found an empty place.

He then looked down upon the earth,

And saw your our sweet face.



He put His arms around you

And lifted you to rest.

Gods garden must be beautiful,

He always takes the best.



Safe in God's arms you are, where there are green pastures and still beautiful turquoises waters. Will always remember your smile and gentle spirit.



Lord cover the Curry family with your great wings of love. Give their weary hearts rest and their minds sound sleep. Lord, lift their eyes so that they may catch a glimpse of eternity, and be comforted by the promise of heaven. Amen Emmie and Ann; and to all the family, God will keep you and bless you forever more.

Susan Miller

Friend