Mildred Davis Curry
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Davis Curry
February 14, 1932 - May 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Mildred Davis Curry, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Hayward White officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family may be contacted at 3255 Imperial Drive, Macon GA. Due to the COVID-19 the family request that mask and social distancing will be required during the service.
Mildred was born in Eastman, Georgia to the late Emanuel Edwards and Velma Robins. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty- four years, Rev. Joseph Curry and her sister, Nadine Frank. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her four daughters; Barbara Curry (Herbert) Ashley of Miam, FL, Antilia Curry-Haley of Macon, GA, Mildred Emmie Curry of Macon, GA, Jennifer Curry (Dr.Oscar) Gaines of Macon, GA seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, brother; Rev. Elmer (Diane) Edwards of Winter Park, FL, sister; Vera Green of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and sister-in-laws; Jessie White of Rochester, NY and Alma Edwards of Eastman, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mildred Davis Curry



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 28, 2020
God looked around his garden
And found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth,
And saw your our sweet face.

He put His arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
Gods garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.

Safe in God's arms you are, where there are green pastures and still beautiful turquoises waters. Will always remember your smile and gentle spirit.

Lord cover the Curry family with your great wings of love. Give their weary hearts rest and their minds sound sleep. Lord, lift their eyes so that they may catch a glimpse of eternity, and be comforted by the promise of heaven. Amen Emmie and Ann; and to all the family, God will keep you and bless you forever more.
Susan Miller
Friend
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved