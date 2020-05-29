God looked around his garden
And found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth,
And saw your our sweet face.
He put His arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
Gods garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.
Safe in God's arms you are, where there are green pastures and still beautiful turquoises waters. Will always remember your smile and gentle spirit.
Lord cover the Curry family with your great wings of love. Give their weary hearts rest and their minds sound sleep. Lord, lift their eyes so that they may catch a glimpse of eternity, and be comforted by the promise of heaven. Amen Emmie and Ann; and to all the family, God will keep you and bless you forever more.
Mildred Davis Curry
February 14, 1932 - May 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Mildred Davis Curry, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Hayward White officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family may be contacted at 3255 Imperial Drive, Macon GA. Due to the COVID-19 the family request that mask and social distancing will be required during the service.
Mildred was born in Eastman, Georgia to the late Emanuel Edwards and Velma Robins. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty- four years, Rev. Joseph Curry and her sister, Nadine Frank. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her four daughters; Barbara Curry (Herbert) Ashley of Miam, FL, Antilia Curry-Haley of Macon, GA, Mildred Emmie Curry of Macon, GA, Jennifer Curry (Dr.Oscar) Gaines of Macon, GA seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, brother; Rev. Elmer (Diane) Edwards of Winter Park, FL, sister; Vera Green of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and sister-in-laws; Jessie White of Rochester, NY and Alma Edwards of Eastman, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mildred Davis Curry
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.