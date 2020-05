Mildred Davis CurryFebruary 14, 1932 - May 23, 2020Macon, GA- Mildred Davis Curry, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Hayward White officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family may be contacted at 3255 Imperial Drive, Macon GA. Due to the COVID-19 the family request that mask and social distancing will be required during the service.Mildred was born in Eastman, Georgia to the late Emanuel Edwards and Velma Robins. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty- four years, Rev. Joseph Curry and her sister, Nadine Frank. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.She is survived by her four daughters; Barbara Curry (Herbert) Ashley of Miam, FL, Antilia Curry-Haley of Macon, GA, Mildred Emmie Curry of Macon, GA, Jennifer Curry (Dr.Oscar) Gaines of Macon, GA seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, brother; Rev. Elmer (Diane) Edwards of Winter Park, FL, sister; Vera Green of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and sister-in-laws; Jessie White of Rochester, NY and Alma Edwards of Eastman, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.