Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA Service 3:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA

Mildred Edith Pritchett

December 7, 1929 - January 18, 2020

Macon, GA- Mildred Edith Pritchett, 90, of Macon, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 18, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Chapel. Pastor John Kinser will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mildred was born in Macon on December 7, 1929 to Lonnie and Mamie Myers. She was the second of two children. She was married to Henry Thomas Pritchett Jr., the love of her life, after he returned from service in the United States Navy during World War II.

In the early years, Mildred served as an administrative assistant at the Middle Georgia Girl Scout Council and was a day camp unit leader. She loved scouts, was a scout leader at Riley Elementary, and got both her son, and her daughter involved in it. Later, she worked as office manager for Dr. Robert McMichael in Macon. She also worked as office manager for an otolaryngologist, Dr. Jim Lowe. Her long career in the medical field was completed during her long tenure as the Financial Counselor for Radiology Associates in Macon. She enjoyed her work there because she considered it a ministry. Working with cancer patients and helping them greatly with their treatment bills was fulfilling to her. She finally retired at the age of 77 after working 26 years for them.

Serving in the church and supporting world missions was also a big part of her life. She was saved at an early age and really loved the Lord. She was an active member at Mabel White Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, sang solos, taught Sunday School and participated in various activities. Later, she joined a PCA Presbyterian church and ended up at First Presbyterian Church in Macon where she sang in the choir and was a very active member.

Mildred was a wonderful mother, wife, and Christian and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box B, Marietta, Georgia, 30061 and should be marked "For #49." The family may be contacted at the residence of David and Janet Pritchett.

Mildred is survived by her children, David Pritchett (Janet), Melanie Daegling (Jamie) missionaries in Mexico; grandchildren, Paul Ogles (Kristen), Michael Ogles (Amy); great grandchildren, Jonathan and Thomas Ogles, Sara and Michael Brown, Rebecca and Marcus Billue; and great great grandchildren Melina and Ramsey Billue.

Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020

