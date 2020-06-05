Mildred Eunice Gibbs Hamlin
October 29, 1933 - May 31, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Mildred Eunice Gibbs Hamlin, 86, of Macon, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5, in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Minton officiating. Immediately following the service, Mrs. Hamlin will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.
Mrs. Hamlin was born on October 29, 1933, in Rochelle, Georgia, to the late Andrew Gibbs and Nettie Gibbs. She was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church. Mrs. Hamlin retired from Southern Bell after 45 plus years of service, where she worked as a Service Representative/Supervisor. She loved her family unconditionally. Being a Wife, Mama, and Nana, was by far, her greatest joy. Mrs. Hamlin was one to always be outdoors enjoying God's green earth and tending to her gorgeous flower garden.
Mrs. Hamlin was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Jesse Richard Hamlin and brother-in-law, John A. Gordon.
Mrs. Hamlin is survived by her daughters, Susan Hulett (Jamie) and Kathy Rentz; grandchildren, Jesse Curtis Rentz, Stephanie Madeline Hulett, Patrick Cannon Hulett, and Katy Beth Rentz; sister, Mavis Gordon; brother, Clinton Gibbs (Jo); and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
