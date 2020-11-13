Mildred Greene

February 19, 1932 - November 9, 2020

Franklin, Tennessee - Mildred Gaines Greene passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, at her home in Franklin, TN on November 9. Mildred was born February 19, 1932 in Ben Hill County, GA to Lum and Lola (Moore) Gaines. She moved to Macon in 1951 where she met and married her husband of 62 years, W. L. (Bill) Greene, and they raised their family. Mildred joined the staff at First Presbyterian Day School at its very beginning and worked there as it grew for 25 years. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Bill and she is survived by sons Jimmy (Theresa) and Dewey (Jeannie), 9 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family.





