Mildred Griffin Howard
September 13, 1926 - June 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Mildred Griffin Howard of Macon, 93, died June 23, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Pastor John Kinser will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at 804 Cherry St Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
Mrs. Howard was born September 13, 1926 and lived most of her life in Macon. She was the daughter of the late Collis Howard Griffin and Lois Phillips Griffin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leon Frederick Howard, Jr.
Mrs. Howard was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she taught Kindergarten Sunday School for 23 years. She obtained a beautician's license and was a hair stylist and later a bookkeeper for many years. Mrs. Howard loved nature, gardening, sewing, and crocheting, but her greatest passion was spending time with her family.
Mrs. Howard is survived by her son, Dr. Leonard Frederick Howard; daughter, Jenny Howard Tidwell; daughter-in-law, Kathy Howard; son-in-law, Sid Tidwell; 3 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Griffin as well as several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019