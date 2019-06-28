Mildred Griffin Howard
September 13, 1926 - June 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Mildred Griffin Howard of Macon, 93, died June 23, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Pastor John Kinser will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at 804 Cherry St Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 28, 2019