Mildred Griffin Howard (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
Obituary
Mildred Griffin Howard
September 13, 1926 - June 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Mildred Griffin Howard of Macon, 93, died June 23, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Pastor John Kinser will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at 804 Cherry St Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 788-3778
