Mildred Ida Hampton "Mimi" Slavik
1926 - 2020
December 16, 1926 - July 5, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mildred Ida Hampton "Mimi" Slavik, but are happy to celebrate a long life well-lived. She came to us on Friday, December 16th, 1926 in Berlin, New Jersey and left us 93 years later on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 in Warner Robins, Georgia. Her treasured granddaughter, Kristi, was by her side.
Mildred married Ernest "Ernie" Joe Slavik on June 28, 1947, and together they raised a daughter, Carole Slavik Thompson, and a son, Richard Joe Slavik. They lived in Albany, Georgia where she was very proud to work at the Marine Base, however, her favorite place in the world was at the beach in Port St. Joe, Florida. Port St. Joe ultimately became her retirement destination. Ernie passed away on her birthday in 1970, and with that Mildred "Mimi," never remarried.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard "Rick" Joe Slavik. Mimi is survived by her sister, Anna Beam; her daughter, Carole Slavik Thompson; and her granddaughter, Kristi Slavik.
Mildred will join Ernie at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Andersonville National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Pastor Jeff Cook will officiate.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mildred Ida Hampton "Mimi" Slavik



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Burial
02:00 PM
Andersonville National Cemetery
