Mildred Kitchens
|
Cordele, GA- Mildred M. Kitchens, 97, of Cordele, died Monday.
Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Elizabeth Sandifur Morris. She was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church and was a member of the WMU. Mrs. Kitchens retired from Production Credit Association as an administrative assistant. Her husbands, I. L. Bowen and Sam Kitchens, preceded her in death.
Survivors: children, Lowell Bowen (Joy) of Buford, Gene Bowen (Barbara) of Warner Robins and Marjorie Kinard (W. C.) of Pelham; sister, Ruth Cason of Vienna; 11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 18 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM Thursday in Liberty Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, c/o Beverly Peavy, 725 Old Americus Road, Vienna, Georgia 31092.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019