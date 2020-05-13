Ms. Mildred L. Grant-BellMacon, GA- Ms. Mildred L. Grant-Bell transition to her Heavenly Home on May 8th 2020. Mildred (AKA) Libby was born on July 4th 1950 to the late James & Elzatia Grant.She was a member of Green Haven Church in Sacramento, California and an Honor Graduate of Peter G. Appling & Morris Brown College where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Libby was employed at Social Security Administration in Sacramento, California.She leaves to cherish her memories three sisters, Carolyn Odom, Catherine Manago and Sheryl Welton; two nieces, Susan Chase and Tracie Burnett; one great nephew Noah Chase; two great nieces, Morgan & Sage Chase; three devoted friends, Ruby J. Gibson, Josephine Dumas and Marlene Balzer; her poodle (Prince) and a host of other relatives and friends.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.