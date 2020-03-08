Mildred M. (Davis) Baker
October 29, 1933 - March 5, 2020
Perry, GA- Mildred M. (Davis) Baker, 86, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the chapel at St. Patrick's Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 am. A funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Eric Filmer and Deacon Jim Roberge officiating. Mildred will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
Mildred was born on October 29, 1933 in Detroit, MI to the late Louis and Julia (Duvall) Davis. She worked as a homemaker and enjoyed very much caring for her family. Mildred loved her fur babies and would certainly be considered a dog lover. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting roses and other various plants, bird watching, especially the hummingbirds. Mildred was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 42 years, Lawrence Baker, Sr. of Perry, GA; sons: Michael and Brian Burns both of Detroit, MI; stepdaughters: Margaret Quade of Chicago, IL and Michelle Wilson of Perry, GA; step-sons: Larry Baker, Jr. of Indianola, IA and James "Jimmy" Baker of Jacksonville, FL; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mildred M. (Davis) Baker
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020