Mildred Nedra JacksonDecember 26, 1929 - June 8, 2020Macon, GA- Mrs. Mildred Nedra Jackson, was called home on Monday, June 8, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend I. Edwin Mack officiating.Mrs. Mildred leaves to cherish her memories, one brother, Mr. Booker T. Lee, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; one daughter, R. T. Lawrence of New York; one daughter preceded in death, Enez Lawrence; one step-daughter, Rev. Sidney J. Watson of Macon, GA; two sons, Joseph Lawrence of New York, Eddie Lawrence; and one step-son, Reverend Edward (Jennifer) Taylor; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and relatives and friends.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.