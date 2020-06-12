Mildred Nedra Jackson
1929 - 2020
Mildred Nedra Jackson
December 26, 1929 - June 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Mildred Nedra Jackson, was called home on Monday, June 8, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend I. Edwin Mack officiating.
Mrs. Mildred leaves to cherish her memories, one brother, Mr. Booker T. Lee, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; one daughter, R. T. Lawrence of New York; one daughter preceded in death, Enez Lawrence; one step-daughter, Rev. Sidney J. Watson of Macon, GA; two sons, Joseph Lawrence of New York, Eddie Lawrence; and one step-son, Reverend Edward (Jennifer) Taylor; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and relatives and friends.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mildred Nedra Jackson



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
