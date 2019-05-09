Mildred "Betty" P. Jones
October 10, 1926 - May 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Mildred "Betty" P. Jones, 92, of Macon passed away Saturday May 4, 2019. She was a devoted wife to her high school sweetheart and "War Hero" husband George D. Jones, who preceded her in death. She was a lifetime homemaker and mother who volunteered for many organizations. She enjoyed all types of needlecraft as well as her many flowers.
Betty is survived by her daughters Gail Daniels and Linda Collins, son-in-law Vann Collins; Grandchildren Ian (Christy) Armstrong and Kavan Anderson: Greatgrandchildren Lindsey Armstrong, Wells Armstrong, Mary Brett Anderson and Emma McKay Anderson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . The family will have a private service.
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019