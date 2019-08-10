Mildred S. Brown
April 9, 1929 - August 8, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Mildred S. Brown, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Afterward, Ms. Brown will be laid to rest in Perry Memorial Gardens.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mildred S. Brown to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund at 1322 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2019