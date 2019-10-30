Mildred Scott ("Scotty") McGoldrick
July 6, 1926 - October 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Mildred Scott ("Scotty") McGoldrick, 93, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Scott Winchel and Father Bill McIntyre officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, North Gate. A Rosary will be said on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 905 High St., Macon GA 31201 or to TROSA, 1820 James St., Durham, NC 27707.
Mrs. McGoldrick was born in Burke County, GA to the late Edward Lee Scott and Thelma Chew Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas McGoldrick. A graduate of Wesleyan College, she retired from St. Joseph Catholic School after teaching there for twenty-four years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mrs. McGoldrick is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Anne McCauley of St. Simons Island, GA, Betsy and Dan Glaser of Louisville, KY, Jan and Danny McGoldrick of Arlington, VA, Katie and Craig Hodges of Wilmington, NC, Maggie and Alan Glassman of Athens, GA, Tina and John McGoldrick of Macon, GA and Nancy Coleman of Macon, GA; nineteen grandchildren and twenty four great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mildred Scott ("Scotty") McGoldrick
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019