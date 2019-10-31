Mildred Scott ("Scotty") McGoldrick
Macon , GA- Mildred Scott ("Scotty") McGoldrick, 93, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Scott Winchel and Father Bill McIntyre officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, North Gate. A Rosary will be said on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 905 High St., Macon GA 31201 or to TROSA, 1820 James St., Durham, NC 27707.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mildred Scott ("Scotty") McGoldrick
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019