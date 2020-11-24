Mildred Solomon Jackson
July 23, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Graveside Service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, November 27th, at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. (Social Distancing/Mask)
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Rhome-Mungin and son-in-law, Rev. Harold C. Mungin; siblings, Earnest Solomon, Alfonso Solomon, Lillian S. Wright, Luther Solomon and Jerry Mae Gordon; a host of nieces and nephews.
Viewing hour will be from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25
Richardson Funeral Home of Perry
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.