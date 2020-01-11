Miles Scott Sanders
March 20, 1972 - January 8, 2020
Perry, GA- Miles Scott Sanders, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services celebrating his life will be held at Perry Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Jason Sikes will be officiating.
Miles was born in Warner Robins, GA on March 20, 1972 to the late Jerry Sanders and his beloved mother, Juanita (Sikes) Sanders of Perry, GA.
In addition to his mother, Miles is survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2020