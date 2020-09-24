Milford Keith Davis
December 5,1930 - September 2, 2020
San Antonio, TX- Milford Keith Davis, 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.in the Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Lance Merritt officiating.
Milford was born in Lyburn, West Virginia to the late Robert and Laura Hensley Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jewel Davis, brothers, James Earl (Vera), Curtis Lynn (Shirley) and Jerry Nelson (Karen) and sisters, Jo Francis, Deloris Ann Sketcher (William) and Judith Gail Ackerman (Oscar) and hisgranddaughter, Criston A. Davis.
Milford served his country for twenty years in the United States Air Force, serving in both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam before retiring in 1970 and then as a Department of Defense civilian from which he also retired. He also was a Shriner.
He is survived by his brother Henry Thomas (Kathryn) and sisters Bobbie Jean Propst (John) and Alice Linda Beardslee (Walter), his children: Michael Davis (Edith), Stephen Davis and Peter Davis (Sue), Wanda Winn Walkup (Ron),grandchildren; Christopher Davis, Stephanie Davis, Chad Walkup (Carmen), R. J. Walkup, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the
arrangements. View the online memorial for Milford Keith Davis