Millie Cantey Stewart
1927 - 2020
December 27, 1927 - December 3, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Millie Cantey Stewart, 92, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Private graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday in Riverside Cemetery. Pastor Trey Dickerson will officiate. For those attending, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to High Point Church, 2963 Hollis Road, Macon 31206.
Miss Stewart was born in Macon the daughter of the late Gladys Bizzell Stewart and Harry Cantey Stewart. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harry C. Stewart, Betty Stewart Wingfield, Gladys Stewart Harding, and Crowell W. Stewart; close friend, Guelda Hay. Miss Stewart was a retired Medical Technician and loved her Blueberry Farm in Bolingbroke. She was a graduate of Mercer University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Miss Stewart was a member of the Mary Hammond Washington Chapter of the DAR, the Col. Thomas Hardeman Chapter of the UDC, the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, the Daughters of the American Colony, the Daughters of 1812, and the Daughters of Colonial Wars. Miss Stewart was an avid genealogist.
Miss Stewart is survived by her 11 nieces and nephews; many great nieces & nephews; her sister friend, Kay Pennington.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery - Private
December 4, 2020
To Millie's family... I am so sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Renee Sullivan, President, SL25UDC
Friend
