Milton Brown
07/08/1941 - 10/24/2019
DANVILLE, GA- John Milton Brown, 78, of Lucy Chapel Rd. passed away Thursday at his residence.
Services will be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Elder Franklin Bryant will officiate.
Mr. Brown was born in Danville GA the son of the late Joe Lee and Willie Ann Howell Brown. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Thelma Griffis, Corine Jones, Paul Brown and Joe L. Brown, Jr. Milton was a graduate of the Georgia Academy of the Blind in 1961. He was a certified piano tuner, and tuned pianos at many Colleges, Schools, Churches, and many other businesses and individuals for over 58 years. Milton was a member of the Macon Chapter Georgia Council for the Blind.
Survivors include his companion of 37 years Kaye Hall. His Grandchildren, Lila and Jude Nieces and Nephews, Lisa and David Allen, Caye Brannen, Sherree and Braxton Wallace, Mark Jones, Mike Jones, Rodney and Sherry Griffis, Roy and Kathy Griffis. Many Great Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 Saturday before the service.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019