Mr. Milton Dixon
June 2, 1948 - August 6, 2019
Lithia Springs, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Milton Dixon. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM at in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Jimmy Jordan will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2019