Milton Dixon (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Dixon.
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Milton Dixon
June 2, 1948 - August 6, 2019
Lithia Springs, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Milton Dixon. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM at in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Jimmy Jordan will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mr. Milton Dixon
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.