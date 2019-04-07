Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton "Duke" Hobby. View Sign

Milton "Duke" Hobby

January 15, 1941 - April 4, 2019

Jones County, GA- Milton "Duke" Hobby, 78, passed away at home surrounded by family on April 4, 2019.

Duke was born in Macon, GA to the late Ollie Le Taylor Hobby and James Glenn Hobby. He lived in Jones County since 1971 and was a member of Elam Baptist Church. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad with 40 years of service. He was a loving & devoted husband, father, grandfather and G-Daddy to all of his family. Duke enjoyed grilling and cooking and spending time with his many pets. He was known to stop on the side of the road and feed and pick up animals.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 50 years, Janet West Hobby; children, Denise "Denny" (Tony) Bare of Lizella, Paula (Eddie) Malone and Jan (Ricky) Beck of Gray, GA; grandchildren, Jesse Malone, Ashley Cochran and Tyler (Kadi) Beck all of Gray, GA; great grandchildren, Presley Cochran, Liam, Luke and Lexi Kate Beck, all of Gray, GA, and his loving caregiver Regina "Ricks" Rooks of Milledgeville, GA; sisters, Ida Kaye (Ronnie) Cone of Macon and Elaine Arias of Cumming, GA, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jake Malone, brother, James Glenn Hobby, Jr., sisters Freda Wilson and Margie Frost.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 3:30-4:30 at Elam. Baptist Church, 203 Elam Baptist Church Rd., Gray, GA. A private memorial will be held following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elam Baptist Church, P.O. Box 816, Gray, GA. 31032.

