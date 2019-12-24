Milton Persons Minchew, Jr.
October 23, 1923 - December 20, 2019
Macon, GA- On the evening of Friday, December 20, 2019, Milton Persons Minchew, Jr., joined his beloved wife, Hulette Thames Minchew in Heaven. He was 96 years old.
A lifelong resident of Macon, Georgia, Milton was born on October 23, 1923 to the late Jewel and Milton Persons Minchew, Sr. He proudly joined the United States Army Air Corps where he served his country during World War II. Milton later became a soil conservationist for the U.S. Government and a part-time farmer. He was a longtime member of Avondale Baptist Church and served as a former board member of the Bibb County Farm Bureau. History and talking were his favorite pastimes.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Milton Persons Minchew III; and sisters, Frances Davidson and Annelle Elliott.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Alecia Cross (Allen) of Warner Robins, and Calvin Minchew (Brenda) and Nancy Foster (Jimmy), both of Macon; grandchildren, Raymond, Michael, Len, and Gene Cross, Sherman, Wesley, and Phillip Minchew, Kesha Bigler, and Ashley Foster; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Avondale Baptist Church, 6970 Cochran Field Rd., Macon, GA 31216. A funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the church with Reverend Marty Watson officiating. Milton will be laid to rest in Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Milton to the Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 6970 Cochran Field Rd., Macon, GA 31216.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Milton Persons Minchew, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2019