Milton Roosevelt Brooks
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Milton Roosevelt Brooks will be held 12 Noon Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Bryant Wardell Raines will officiate. Mr. Brooks, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Brooks; three children, David Hildebrand, Troy Brooks and Deneene Moore; sister, Evelyn (Rev. Joseph) Walker; brother, Kenneth Brooks; three grandchildren, Taylor Hildebrand, Tyra Tate, Tyrell Latimore and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Milton Roosevelt Brooks