1/1
Milton Roosevelt Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Roosevelt Brooks
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Milton Roosevelt Brooks will be held 12 Noon Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Bryant Wardell Raines will officiate. Mr. Brooks, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Brooks; three children, David Hildebrand, Troy Brooks and Deneene Moore; sister, Evelyn (Rev. Joseph) Walker; brother, Kenneth Brooks; three grandchildren, Taylor Hildebrand, Tyra Tate, Tyrell Latimore and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Milton Roosevelt Brooks


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved