Milton Terrell
4/2/1936 - 6/22/2020
Elko, Georgia- Elko: Milton Ray Terrell of 246 Terrell Road , died Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday June 26th at 1 PM with a memorial service at 2 PM at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory 4378 Gray Highway Gray, Georgia 31032 with Floyd Whitehead officiating.
Mr. Terrell was born April 2nd, 1936 in Elko and had lived in Elko for the past 45 years. He was the son of the late Tom and Lois Terrell. He enjoyed the outdoors, reading, and spending time with family.
Mr. Terrell is survived by his Son: Ken Terrell (Debbie), Daughter: Tracy Miller (Mitch) Sisters: Janiece Joyner (Steve) Thelma Thompson (Marvin) Grandchildren: Michelle Batchelor (Nathan), Dal Gray, Walt Gray.
great-grandchildren: Austyn, Kolton, and Anniston. Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive guest following the service at the residence of Michelle Batchelor 280 Amy Lane, Gray Ga. 31032
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the care of the Milton Terrell family. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Milton Terrell
4/2/1936 - 6/22/2020
Elko, Georgia- Elko: Milton Ray Terrell of 246 Terrell Road , died Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday June 26th at 1 PM with a memorial service at 2 PM at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory 4378 Gray Highway Gray, Georgia 31032 with Floyd Whitehead officiating.
Mr. Terrell was born April 2nd, 1936 in Elko and had lived in Elko for the past 45 years. He was the son of the late Tom and Lois Terrell. He enjoyed the outdoors, reading, and spending time with family.
Mr. Terrell is survived by his Son: Ken Terrell (Debbie), Daughter: Tracy Miller (Mitch) Sisters: Janiece Joyner (Steve) Thelma Thompson (Marvin) Grandchildren: Michelle Batchelor (Nathan), Dal Gray, Walt Gray.
great-grandchildren: Austyn, Kolton, and Anniston. Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive guest following the service at the residence of Michelle Batchelor 280 Amy Lane, Gray Ga. 31032
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the care of the Milton Terrell family. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Milton Terrell
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.