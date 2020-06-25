Milton Terrell
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Terrell
4/2/1936 - 6/22/2020
Elko, Georgia- Elko: Milton Ray Terrell of 246 Terrell Road , died Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday June 26th at 1 PM with a memorial service at 2 PM at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory 4378 Gray Highway Gray, Georgia 31032 with Floyd Whitehead officiating.
Mr. Terrell was born April 2nd, 1936 in Elko and had lived in Elko for the past 45 years. He was the son of the late Tom and Lois Terrell. He enjoyed the outdoors, reading, and spending time with family.
Mr. Terrell is survived by his Son: Ken Terrell (Debbie), Daughter: Tracy Miller (Mitch) Sisters: Janiece Joyner (Steve) Thelma Thompson (Marvin) Grandchildren: Michelle Batchelor (Nathan), Dal Gray, Walt Gray.
great-grandchildren: Austyn, Kolton, and Anniston. Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive guest following the service at the residence of Michelle Batchelor 280 Amy Lane, Gray Ga. 31032
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the care of the Milton Terrell family. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


View the online memorial for Milton Terrell



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 PM
Gray Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gray Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved