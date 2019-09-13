Mincus T. Stephens
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mincus T. Stephens will be held 2 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Real Life Church. Pastor Bo Turner will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Stephens, 57, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred L. Stephens.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Stephens; father, Joe Lewis (Betty) Jude; adopted father, Bobby L. Stephens; three children, Thorsha C. Stephens, Damian Mincus Stephens, and Meltarrian Deshaun Stephens; one sister; two brothers; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 207 North Wesleyan Cir.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mincus T. Stephens
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019