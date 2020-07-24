1/1
Minnie Mae Bell
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Minnie Mae Bell will be held 1 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Bell, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Curtis Bell, Sr.; four children, Ann (Wendell) Bell, Genice (Duhart) Crooke, Cynthia (Micah) Campbell and Curtis (Jackie) Bell, Jr,; sister, Marion Johnson; brother, Henry Gainey; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Sending my Condolences to the family


Katina Haywood
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always your nephews and nieces.
Wanda Middleton
Family
July 24, 2020
Aunt Minnie you will be miss. I will miss our talks when I came to visit. Alway love you.
Your niece Brenda
Brenda Perry
Family
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Samuella Vickers
Friend
July 24, 2020
You will be truly missed my sweet Mama/Friend! Keeping my dear friend Faye, and the entire family in my thoughts and continued prayers for comfort and peace during this very difficult time. Love you all,
~Summer
Summer Dalton
Friend
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Felecia Walton and Family
Friend
