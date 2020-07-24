Minnie Mae Bell
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Minnie Mae Bell will be held 1 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Bell, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Curtis Bell, Sr.; four children, Ann (Wendell) Bell, Genice (Duhart) Crooke, Cynthia (Micah) Campbell and Curtis (Jackie) Bell, Jr,; sister, Marion Johnson; brother, Henry Gainey; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
