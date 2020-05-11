Miriam Heath
1957 - 2020
Miriam Heath
May 7, 1957 - May 4, 2020
Macon, Ga- Sybil was the youngest daughter of the late Jack and Miriam A. Heath. Sybil lived in middle Ga most of her life. She was a loving mother and generous person, always thinking and doing for others. Sybil loved all holidays and would decorate for them all. She loved flowers, anything purple, and spending time with the greatest aspect of her life, family. She left this world just days before her 63rd birthday.
Sybil is survived by her daughter Rachael Hayman (Rhett), sister, Jill H. Boyer, brothers, Clay and Andy Heath. She left behind several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.


Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 11, 2020
Jill, Andy and Clay, Im so sorry for your loss. My parents, Ben and Gwen Denny, were close friends of your Aunt Cat and Uncle Mack Bryant. My mother adored Aunt Cat, and respected everyone in her family circle. I had the pleasure to visit with you mom and dad many times at The Bryants home when I was growing up. I hope the angels have surrounded Sybil and the saints have welcomed her in peace.
Libby Zink
Friend
