Miriam HeathMay 7, 1957 - May 4, 2020Macon, Ga- Sybil was the youngest daughter of the late Jack and Miriam A. Heath. Sybil lived in middle Ga most of her life. She was a loving mother and generous person, always thinking and doing for others. Sybil loved all holidays and would decorate for them all. She loved flowers, anything purple, and spending time with the greatest aspect of her life, family. She left this world just days before her 63rd birthday.Sybil is survived by her daughter Rachael Hayman (Rhett), sister, Jill H. Boyer, brothers, Clay and Andy Heath. She left behind several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.There will be a memorial service at a later date.