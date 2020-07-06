Miriam Kay Comer Jones
August 2, 1942 - July 3, 2020
Jones County, GA- Miriam Kay Comer Jones, 77, of Macon, died Friday, July 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Plentitude Baptist Church with the Reverend Tommy Freeman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday from 6pm to 8pm at Hart's, Jones County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Plentitude Baptist Church Building Fund.
