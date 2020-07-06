1/1
Miriam Kay Comer Jones
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Kay Comer Jones
August 2, 1942 - July 3, 2020
Jones County, GA- Miriam Kay Comer Jones, 77, of Macon, died Friday, July 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Plentitude Baptist Church with the Reverend Tommy Freeman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday from 6pm to 8pm at Hart's, Jones County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Plentitude Baptist Church Building Fund.
For full details and to register online, please go to www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31052 has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Miriam Kay Comer Jones



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Plentitude Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved