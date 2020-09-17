1/
Miriam Shackelford Lawless
1949 - 2020
Miriam Shackelford Lawless
January 13, 1949 - September 16, 2020
Loganville, GA- Miriam Shackelford Lawless, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Don Hardison officiating.
Miriam was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Herbert and Ruth McMillan Shackelford. She was preceded in death by her two sons; Michael Shane Lawless and Shannon Heath Lawless, two brothers; Douglas Shackelford and Walter Shackelford. Miriam attended Corinth Christian Church and was a homemaker. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years; Michael "Mike" Lawless of Loganville, granddaughter; Morgan C. Lawless, two brothers; James Shackelford and Robert Shackelford and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
