Warner Robins, GA- Mrs. Mirna Taylor, 56, passed away on April 30, 2019.
Mirna wanted family and friends to remember her as the happy, loving woman she was, and requested that no services be held.
She was born on November 9, 1962 in Ciudad De David, Chiriqui, Panama to the late Panteleon and Patrocinia Perez. She was a former employee of Perdue Farms where she worked as a medical assistant. She loved the Lord and attended Central Baptist Church for many years, and most recently joined Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Mirna was a friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She did for others and was very active in the Hispanic community. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband, James Taylor of Warner Robins; four children, David Taylor (Ashlee), Andrew Taylor (Lexi), Shaun Taylor, and Katelyn Taylor all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Blakely, Nolan, and Lane; two sisters, Maribell Atwell (John) and Marley Perez and her son Aiden all of Abingdon, VA; and a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family in Panama.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.abcf.org or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Navicent Health in Macon.
