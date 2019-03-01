Mitchel Ray Odom
June 10, 1946 - February 27, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Mitchel Ray Odom, 72, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Andersonville National Cemetery. The family will have a visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon, Ga.
Born in Ellaville, Georgia, he was the son of the late Clemon and Coreane Layfield Odom. He was retired from the city of Marshallville as the Fire Chief and Waste and Water Superintendent.
Ray was a member of the Marshallville First Baptist Church, and was a US Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He was member of the American Legion Post 76 in Fort Valley and the V.F.W. Post 3679 in Oglethorpe, Georgia. He also enjoyed camping with the Fireside Camping Club.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Taylor Odom, Children, Kenneth Ray Odom(Carla), Michael David Odom(Neysa), Baran Scott Yaughn(Tonya), and Chadwick Mitchel Odom(Rae); Brother, Reverend Rex Odom(Lynn). Grandchildren, Katie Odom, Kamren Yaughn, Avery Yaughn, Raegan Yaughn, Melanie Melton, Christopher Rogers (Ana), Jason Wentz, and Keajha Bussey. Great grandchildren, Leon Rogers, and Layla Moore. Several nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of Flowers the family request donations to American Legion Post 76, 1051 Hwy 96, Fort Valley, Georgia 31030 or to the .
Friend may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019